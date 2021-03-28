PAYNE, Douglas W., Sr., 70, of Louisa, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at his home.
He was a member of Waldrop Baptist Church, Byrd Mill Hunt Club and loved spending time with his family and friends.
Douglas was preceded in death by his father and mother, James L. and Lorena Payne. He is survived by his loving wife, Georgia Anne Payne; son, Douglas W. Payne Jr.; daughter, Sharon Wyant (Donnie); stepdaughter, Melissa Goggin (David); four grandchildren, Adam, Pierce, Jacob and Meghan.
There will be a walk-through visitation from 12 to 5 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at Woodward Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with speaker, Douglas Tomlin officiating. Graveside service will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
We will be following CDC COVID-19 guidelines and State of Virginia mandates.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.