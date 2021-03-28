Menu
Douglas W. Payne Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Woodward Funeral Home
200 Fredericksburg Avenue
Louisa, VA
PAYNE, Douglas W., Sr., 70, of Louisa, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at his home.

He was a member of Waldrop Baptist Church, Byrd Mill Hunt Club and loved spending time with his family and friends.

Douglas was preceded in death by his father and mother, James L. and Lorena Payne. He is survived by his loving wife, Georgia Anne Payne; son, Douglas W. Payne Jr.; daughter, Sharon Wyant (Donnie); stepdaughter, Melissa Goggin (David); four grandchildren, Adam, Pierce, Jacob and Meghan.

There will be a walk-through visitation from 12 to 5 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at Woodward Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with speaker, Douglas Tomlin officiating. Graveside service will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.

We will be following CDC COVID-19 guidelines and State of Virginia mandates.

Guestbook at woodwardfuneral.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Woodward Funeral Home
200 Fredericksburg Avenue, Louisa, VA
Mar
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Woodward Funeral Home
200 Fredericksburg Avenue, Louisa, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woodward Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.