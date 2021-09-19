POWELL, Douglas "Dougie" Raymond, 70, of Glen Allen, Va., passed peacefully surrounded by his family on September 13, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, William J. and Dollie F. Powell. He is survived by Kathrine "Kathy," his loving wife of 49 years; children, Tracy L. Martin (Reed), W. Eric Powell, April N. Powell; brother, William M. Powell (Rose); and his fur babies, Rosco, Bella, Butterscotch and Zoe. Doug was born April 23, 1951 in Richmond, Va. He graduated from John Marshall High School (1969), where he served as Capt. of Company B in the Cadet Corps. He was past Worshipful Master of Washington and Henry Masonic Lodge #344 (2003) and a member of ACCA Shriners', past president of Klownz Unit, known to all as "Doogie." He was employed with VEPCO for 17 years, owned and operated several Movie Mania and Movie Madness video stores and VCR Medic locations and retired from Infineon/Qimonda in 2008. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, with a Masonic Service to be held at 7:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Bliley's – Staples Mill. Interment will be in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Shriners Children's Hospital
, your local SPCA or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in honor of Douglas R. Powell.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.