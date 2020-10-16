Menu
Douglas Yeamans
1961 - 2020
YEAMANS, Douglas, 58, of Williamsburg, Va., departed this life July 31, 2020. He is survived by his two sisters, three nephews, niece and great-nephew. Doug graduated from William and Mary College. He worked for many years in management at the Kings Arms Tavern in Colonial Williamsburg. He will be greatly missed. His ashes will be interred at a graveside service at Old Powhatan Baptist Church on Saturday, October 17, at 10 a.m. Bennett and Barden Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be made online at bennettbardenfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
