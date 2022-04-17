DEWING, Douglass Warren, 67, of Henrico County, son of the late Bruce and Martha, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky and was a graduate of Churchland High School in Portsmouth, Virginia and Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, where he was an active member of both ROTC programs and a student athlete. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Washington University in St. Louis School of Law. He explored his Catholic faith by continuing his education with a Master of Arts in Theology from St. Leo University and walking the Camino de Santiago as a pilgrim in 2015.While at Washington & Lee, Doug majored in Journalism and Politics, was president of the Psi Upsilon fraternity and a diver on the swim team. His work at the campus radio station led to a large record collection, a lifelong love of music and a brief career as a reporter. After law school, he was of Counsel at the law firm of Kellam, Pickrell, and Lawler, before beginning a 30-year career with Lawyer's Title Insurance Corporation (later Fidelity National Title Group), rising to State Counsel for commercial transactions. He authored the third, fourth and fifth editions of A Virginia Title Examiners' Manual and co-authored Virginia CLE's Real Estate Transactions in Virginia. A former Chair of the Real Property Section of the Virginia State Bar, he was widely regarded as the state's premier expert in title law. He recently retired from self-employment as a Consulting Examiner.Doug was a devoted member of the Pro-Cathedral of St. Peter in Richmond. The comradery, care and consideration of his parish is deeply appreciated by the family.He was a voracious reader who contributed to many libraries. He also enjoyed writing, contributing articles to various publications from the Washington & Lee Alumni magazine, to the Virginia Land Title Association Examiner.He is survived by his children, Neal (Rachel), Robert, Christopher, Elizabeth and Patrick; their mother, Christine; his brothers, Andrew (Mary) and Henry (Sarah); seven nieces and nephews and a grandniece and nephew.A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 24 at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at Pro-Cathedral of St. Peter on Monday, April 25 at 10 a.m., with a private burial to follow.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Doug's memory to St. Peter's Downtown Community Ministry.