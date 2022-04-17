Menu
Douglass Warren Dewing
DEWING, Douglass Warren, 67, of Henrico County, son of the late Bruce and Martha, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky and was a graduate of Churchland High School in Portsmouth, Virginia and Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, where he was an active member of both ROTC programs and a student athlete. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Washington University in St. Louis School of Law. He explored his Catholic faith by continuing his education with a Master of Arts in Theology from St. Leo University and walking the Camino de Santiago as a pilgrim in 2015.

While at Washington & Lee, Doug majored in Journalism and Politics, was president of the Psi Upsilon fraternity and a diver on the swim team. His work at the campus radio station led to a large record collection, a lifelong love of music and a brief career as a reporter. After law school, he was of Counsel at the law firm of Kellam, Pickrell, and Lawler, before beginning a 30-year career with Lawyer's Title Insurance Corporation (later Fidelity National Title Group), rising to State Counsel for commercial transactions. He authored the third, fourth and fifth editions of A Virginia Title Examiners' Manual and co-authored Virginia CLE's Real Estate Transactions in Virginia. A former Chair of the Real Property Section of the Virginia State Bar, he was widely regarded as the state's premier expert in title law. He recently retired from self-employment as a Consulting Examiner.

Doug was a devoted member of the Pro-Cathedral of St. Peter in Richmond. The comradery, care and consideration of his parish is deeply appreciated by the family.

He was a voracious reader who contributed to many libraries. He also enjoyed writing, contributing articles to various publications from the Washington & Lee Alumni magazine, to the Virginia Land Title Association Examiner.

He is survived by his children, Neal (Rachel), Robert, Christopher, Elizabeth and Patrick; their mother, Christine; his brothers, Andrew (Mary) and Henry (Sarah); seven nieces and nephews and a grandniece and nephew.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 24 at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at Pro-Cathedral of St. Peter on Monday, April 25 at 10 a.m., with a private burial to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Doug's memory to St. Peter's Downtown Community Ministry.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.
