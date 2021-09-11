O'HEARN, Dulcini Elisabeth "Beth", 76, of Chester, passed away August 5, 2021. Beth was born on April 13, 1945 in New London, Conn., daughter of the late Arthur and Dulcini (Daniels) Johnson. Beth greatly enjoyed travel, as well as spending time with friends, family and her Bichon Frise, Dixie. Beth was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph B. O'Hearn; brother, Artie Johnson; sister, Adele Lewis; and stepdaughter, Donna L. O'Hearn. She is survived by two stepchildren, Susan O. Temkin (Charles) and Timothy J. O'Hearn (Joan Ryan); five grandchildren, Kelly J. McNamara, Ryan T. McNamara (Erin), Jacqueline L. Temkin, Nicholas B. Temkin and Kyle T. O'Hearn (Nicole); five great-grandchildren; and niece, Wendy S. Grubbs. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to your local animal shelter to honor Beth's love of animals.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 11, 2021.