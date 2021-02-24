Menu
Dwain Overton Birckhead
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
BIRCKHEAD, Dwain Overton, 63, of Henrico, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021, at Johnston-Willis Hospital, surrounded by loved ones. Dwain was preceded in death by his parents, John and Juanita Birckhead. He is survived by his fiancee, Tina Atkins; sons, Lewis Birckhead and Peyton Birckhead; brother, Kevin Birckhead; uncle, Pete Taylor; two nephews, Kevin Birckhead and Allen Birckhead; and numerous cousins, family and friends.

A memorial gathering will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 25, at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kevin, I am so sorry for your loss. May You find comfort with the cherished Memories of Your Brother.
Karen Tyler Bryant
February 24, 2021
