HOLMES, Dwain Morton, aka "Maude," 72, of Providence Forge, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. He is survived by his loving, devoted, wife and best friend of 43 years, Norma C. Holmes. He is also survived by his devoted daughter, Mary Crewe (Pete); one brother, Oliver (Pat); and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, as well as nieces, nephews and friends. He was a retired employee of Smurfit-Stone Container. A viewing will be held on Sunday, April 3, 2022 from 4 to 8p.m. at Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge, Va. A funeral will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Samaria Baptist Church, Providence Forge, Va. Interment will follow in the Samaria Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Samaria Baptist Church, or the Chickahominy Indian Tribe. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the medical team at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Hospital for all the care given to Dwain and the family in their time of need. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2022.