Richmond Times-Dispatch
Dwayne "Scooby" Skubon
Manchester High School
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
SKUBON, Dwayne "Scooby", It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Dwayne "Scooby" Skubon, of Chesterfield County, who passed away on September 3, 2021, at the age of 54 years old. Dwayne was a lifelong resident of Chesterfield County and a graduate of Manchester High School. He was a quirky and easygoing man who never met a graphic t-shirt he did not like. Dwayne dutifully worked as a mechanic for Bowl America for 37 years. An avid comic collector since the age of nine, he was a regular of the comic shops in Richmond. In addition to reading comics, he enjoyed lifting weights at the gym. Dwayne also loved animals. He often cared for strays and befriended the most timid of animals. Dwayne will be deeply missed by his brother, Philip Skubon; sister, Angela Skubon; aunt, Mary Burch; uncle, Bobby Burch; and cousins, Rob Burch, Danny Burch and Melissa Nelson; as well as numerous extended family members and friends. Dwayne was predeceased by his parents, Freddie and Barbara; and his beloved dogs, Sosten and Frannie. A private family service will take place later this year. Memorial donations may be made to the Richmond SPCA at richmondspca.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2021.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
Phil So sad to hear he is gone .wish u the best much love
Doug Thomas
Friend
September 25, 2021
After learning of his passing just a few hours ago .I would like to say that after knowing most of his intire life I personally thought quite a lot about Dwayne always smiled when he saw me and a great guy allaround he will be missed rest in peace scobby old friend.
Doug Thomas
September 25, 2021
Angela, we are so deeply sorry for the loss of your brother, whose time on earth was cut tragically short. We hope good memories of time spent with him will bring you comfort in days ahead. We love you.
Donna & John Cottingham
September 10, 2021
