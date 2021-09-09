SKUBON, Dwayne "Scooby", It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Dwayne "Scooby" Skubon, of Chesterfield County, who passed away on September 3, 2021, at the age of 54 years old. Dwayne was a lifelong resident of Chesterfield County and a graduate of Manchester High School. He was a quirky and easygoing man who never met a graphic t-shirt he did not like. Dwayne dutifully worked as a mechanic for Bowl America for 37 years. An avid comic collector since the age of nine, he was a regular of the comic shops in Richmond. In addition to reading comics, he enjoyed lifting weights at the gym. Dwayne also loved animals. He often cared for strays and befriended the most timid of animals. Dwayne will be deeply missed by his brother, Philip Skubon; sister, Angela Skubon; aunt, Mary Burch; uncle, Bobby Burch; and cousins, Rob Burch, Danny Burch and Melissa Nelson; as well as numerous extended family members and friends. Dwayne was predeceased by his parents, Freddie and Barbara; and his beloved dogs, Sosten and Frannie. A private family service will take place later this year. Memorial donations may be made to the Richmond SPCA at richmondspca.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2021.