DANIELS, Mr. Dwight David, 64, of Millboro, Virginia returned home to God on Monday, February 22, 2021.
He was born November 9, 1956 in Mingo County, West Virginia, the son of the late John Edward "Toots" Daniels and Rachel McClanahan Daniels. He was preceded in his return to the Lord by his brother, Roy Daniels; and his sister, Clara Daniels.
He is survived by five daughters, Sarah Daniels, Diana Erazo Daniels, Mary Brooks, Tabitha Daniels and Rachel Daniels; 14 grandchildren; a brother, John Edward "Junior" Daniels; two sisters, Sue Daniels and Dian Anderson.
Mr. Daniels was retired from Dominion Power in Chester, Virginia. He was a founding member of the Ice Box Hunt Club in Millboro, Virginia. David was a mountain man who always believed he was born in the wrong time period. He enjoyed the outdoors through hunting, fishing and metal detecting. He also continued his family tradition of moonshining. He studied the Bible each and every day and spread the word and love of God to everyone he knew. He also took great pride in the United States of America and saw our nation as one under God. David was a loving and supportive father and grandfather. His legacy will forever be remembered and celebrated by his family.
A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by McLaughlin & Young Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at mclaughlinandyoung.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2021.