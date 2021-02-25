Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
E'Mik Rashad Jackson
1978 - 2021
BORN
1978
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
JACKSON, E'Mik Rashad, "Meekie," departed this life February 18, 2021. E'Mik leaves to cherish his memory his devoted mother, Vernell Jackson; son, Kymeek Jackson; aunt, Nona Jackson Russell; devoted cousin, Timothy Battle; and a host of other relatives and friends, among them devoted Keyondra White, James Fountain, Damion Royal and Ricky Stanberry. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where a walk-through viewing will be Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and a funeral service will be Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Feb
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mimms Funeral Service, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
February 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results