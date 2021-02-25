JACKSON, E'Mik Rashad, "Meekie," departed this life February 18, 2021. E'Mik leaves to cherish his memory his devoted mother, Vernell Jackson; son, Kymeek Jackson; aunt, Nona Jackson Russell; devoted cousin, Timothy Battle; and a host of other relatives and friends, among them devoted Keyondra White, James Fountain, Damion Royal and Ricky Stanberry. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where a walk-through viewing will be Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and a funeral service will be Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2021.