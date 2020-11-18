HOLTZLANDER, Earl Edward, 82, of Montpelier, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, March 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret J. Holtzlander; sons, Edward Wayne Holtzlander (Vicki) and David Dwayne Holtzlander; four grandsons and five great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, November 20, at Berea Baptist Church, with the family to receive friends at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Berea Baptist Church.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2020.