JOHNSON, Earl Gary, 73, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on November 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Floyd Johnson and Dorothy Webb Johnson; and brother, Rodney Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Patsy Johnson; children, Tammy Ratliff, Benjamin Johnson, Laurie Elledge and Christian Adkins; and their spouses; three brothers, Carl, Charles and Wayne and their spouses; and eight grandchildren. Earl enjoyed being at his grandchildren's sporting events, looking for a good deal at the local flea markets and auctions and restoring old radios as a licensed Ham Radio user. His family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.