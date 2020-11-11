CLEMENTS, Earl H., 94 years and 364 days, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 50 years, Iva Cooke Clements; and his parents. He is survived by his sons, Stephen Clements (Marion) and Kenny Clements (Jennifer); six grandchildren, Daniel, Ben, Brittany, Jacob, Rebecca and Josiah; and two great-grandsons, Cayden and Trevor. Earl proudly served his country during WWII in the U.S. Navy. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and a wonderful spiritual leader and role model to his family and his community. Earl was a founding member of Mechanicsville Christian Center and the founder of Pla-Mor Pools of Mechanicsville. He was a talented singer and autoharp player and enjoyed leading a music ministry in local nursing homes and jails. He was previously a music leader at Bethel Assembly of God, which was where he met his beautiful wife. Earl stayed active and was an avid volleyball player, even well into his 90s. He will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mechanicsville Christian Center missions.