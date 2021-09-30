MORTON, Earl Walter, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl J. Morton and Emily B. Brownlee; wife, Wallena Reese Morton; and son, Michael Terrance Morton. He leaves to cherish his loving memory sons, Rodney (Dawn) and Walter "Todd" Morton (Patricia); sister-in-law, Jacqueline Reese Walton; brother-in-law, William C. Calhoun Sr.; special and devoted friend, Clara Logan; cousins, Doris Taylor and Thomas Taylor; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th Street, where the family will receive friends Friday, October 1, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. Rev. Dr. William Ponder, pastor officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.
Sending my deepest heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. Earl Morton, my neighbor. We've lived side by side for over 47 years and never shared nothing but kind words. You will be missed deeply. To his son's I pray their strength during this time.
Anita Atkinson
Friend
September 30, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.