MORTON, Earl Walter, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl J. Morton and Emily B. Brownlee; wife, Wallena Reese Morton; and son, Michael Terrance Morton. He leaves to cherish his loving memory sons, Rodney (Dawn) and Walter "Todd" Morton (Patricia); sister-in-law, Jacqueline Reese Walton; brother-in-law, William C. Calhoun Sr.; special and devoted friend, Clara Logan; cousins, Doris Taylor and Thomas Taylor; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th Street, where the family will receive friends Friday, October 1, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. Rev. Dr. William Ponder, pastor officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2021.