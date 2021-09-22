Menu
Earl W. Morton
FUNERAL HOME
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA
MORTON, Earl W., of Richmond, departed this life September 18, 2021. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral notice later.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Manning Funeral Home
Sending my deepest heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. Earl Morton, my neighbor. We've lived side by side for over 47 years and never shared nothing but kind words. You will be missed deeply. To his son's I pray their strength during this time.
Anita Atkinson
Friend
September 30, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
September 30, 2021
The Lawson Family
September 29, 2021
