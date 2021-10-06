WORSHAM, Earl Douglas, 81, of Powhatan, passed away peacefully with his son by his side October 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Parrish Worsham and Addie Davis Worsham; siblings, Aubrey, Doris, Grace, Harry, Janie, John, Lucy and Marie. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Janice Short Worsham; son, Jeff Worsham; grandson, Bryce Worsham; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Earl was a longtime member of May Memorial Baptist Church. He retired from Philip Morris after 31 years as a machinist. Once retired, Earl and Janice enjoyed many trips traveling all 50 states together. Earl had a passion for helping his community, such as raising money and donating time to Huguenot Academy, Elizabeth Randolph Lewis Powhatan YMCA, the Relay for Life, Christmas Mother, The Salvation Army, In Touch Ministries and the Coalition of Powhatan Churches. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy., Powhatan. Funeral services will be held Friday, 11 a.m. at May Memorial Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coalition of Powhatan Churches or May Memorial Baptist Church. Interment Powhatan Community Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2021.