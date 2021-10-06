Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Earl Douglas Worsham
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA
WORSHAM, Earl Douglas, 81, of Powhatan, passed away peacefully with his son by his side October 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Parrish Worsham and Addie Davis Worsham; siblings, Aubrey, Doris, Grace, Harry, Janie, John, Lucy and Marie. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Janice Short Worsham; son, Jeff Worsham; grandson, Bryce Worsham; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Earl was a longtime member of May Memorial Baptist Church. He retired from Philip Morris after 31 years as a machinist. Once retired, Earl and Janice enjoyed many trips traveling all 50 states together. Earl had a passion for helping his community, such as raising money and donating time to Huguenot Academy, Elizabeth Randolph Lewis Powhatan YMCA, the Relay for Life, Christmas Mother, The Salvation Army, In Touch Ministries and the Coalition of Powhatan Churches. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy., Powhatan. Funeral services will be held Friday, 11 a.m. at May Memorial Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coalition of Powhatan Churches or May Memorial Baptist Church. Interment Powhatan Community Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy P.O.Box 245 , Powhatan, VA
Oct
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
May Memorial Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett & Barden Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Janice, So sorry for your Loss. Jerry Walker San Francisco CA.
Jerry Walker
Other
October 8, 2021
Robert Easter and Celia Lawson
October 6, 2021
I worked with Earl for many years and always enjoyed his company. He was funny and always looked at situations with his unique insight.I´ll always remember what he told me about Janice.At the same time he told her no,he was thinking how he could get it for her.You meet a lot of people at work but very few as special as Earl.My condolences to his family.
Butch Dodd
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results