Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Deaconess Earlene D. Coston
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
COSTON, Deaconess Earlene D., 90, of Richmond, departed this life Tuesday, December 28, 2021. She leaves cherished memories to her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Michael Coston; two daughters, Jada Flowers and Marlesha Coston; two grandchildren, Michael Greene and Premiere Coston; six great-grandchildren; one devoted son-in-law, Darryl Hardy; one sister-in-law, Margorie Keaton of High Point, N.C.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Visitation Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; family hour 3 p.m. Celebration of Life Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 1 p.m. in the chapel with live-streaming on the website. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Jan
5
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Jan
5
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
live-streaming on the website
VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So many remembrances of Mrs. Coston's devotion to Second Baptist Church and the choir, as she would often sing solo selections. To the Coston family, please accept my condolences as she is being remembered today.
russell wilson
Friend
January 5, 2022
So sorry to here of Earlene passing. She and I worked at Defense General Supply Center for many years. My condolences to the family and friends. RIP my friend.
David L Reynolds Jr
Friend
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results