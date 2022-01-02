COSTON, Deaconess Earlene D., 90, of Richmond, departed this life Tuesday, December 28, 2021. She leaves cherished memories to her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Michael Coston; two daughters, Jada Flowers and Marlesha Coston; two grandchildren, Michael Greene and Premiere Coston; six great-grandchildren; one devoted son-in-law, Darryl Hardy; one sister-in-law, Margorie Keaton of High Point, N.C.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Visitation Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; family hour 3 p.m. Celebration of Life Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 1 p.m. in the chapel with live-streaming on the website. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery