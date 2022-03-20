BARHAM, Earnest Franklin, 92, of Powhatan, departed this life on March 17, 2022, at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Shirley Utley Barham; and his three children, Frankie Barham (Susie), Brenda Smiy (Dave) and Stevie Barham (Mary); six grandchildren, Jason Barham, Jessica Coffee (Grant), Elizabeth Peay (Rusty), David Smiy (Katie), John Smiy and Stephen Barham (Amber); five great-grandchildren, Sarah and Hailey Coffee, Adam and Landon Smiy and Gatlin Barham. He retired from Reynolds Metals as plant superintendent with 37 years of employment and 20 years of service in the Army National Guard, retiring Command Sgt. Major. He served on the Board of Directors 18 years at Belmead and Blessed Sacrament Huguenot and was a past Grand Knight of Council 9507. He was known for his passion of his Catholic faith, love of his country and the right to bear arms. He was an ardent outdoorsman, always hunting, fishing, gardening and projects related to living off the land. If he did not learn from his time growing up on his grandparents' farm, he would research and read up on the subject quite able to do about anything. His creative side extended into cooking in his later years and painting classes. To the end he was a fighter...he knew no other way. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Powhatan on Wednesday, March 23, at 11 a.m. Afterwards, a visitation/reception will be held in the church's hall. The family would like to thank the medical community, Laurels of Willow Creek and a special man, Dr. Mark Jones, for his care and concern over the past several years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2480 Batterson Road, Powhatan, Va. 23139.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
Joyce and I send our deepest condolences to Shirley, Frankie, Stevie, and Brenda in the passing of Ernie. I will always remember him for his down to earth lifestyle, with deer rifle in hand or fishing rod at his side, and our time at Reynolds. A good friend will be fondly missed.
Robert Burton
March 23, 2022
Please accept my condolences. The family is in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Terry Dalton
March 22, 2022
Rest In Peace. Condolences to the family.
Frank zimmerman
March 22, 2022
frankie,stevie,so sorry for your lost . our prayers be with you.
leonard picha
Work
March 21, 2022
Terry Ruder
March 21, 2022
Deepest sympathy to entire family during your time of grief and loss. I worked with Stevie and for short period at Reynolds south plant with electrical contractor
Mike Jackson
March 21, 2022
Praying for peace and strength for the Barham family.
Marty Wade
Other
March 20, 2022
Stevie and Frankie,
May you and your family find peace and comfort wrapped in God's strong and loving arms.
Barbara Taft
March 20, 2022
Shirley and Family. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Ernie was a Great Friend and I will always remember our times at Reynolds .