Earnest R. Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
BROWN, Earnest R., 79, of Charles City, departed this life on September 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his son, Rodney Brown. He is survived by his wife, Juanita Brown; two children, Charlene Fleming (Kenneth) and Arnold Brown (Monica); a host of grandchildren, brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A graveside service will be held 12 noon Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Little Elam Baptist Church Cemetery, 8840 Church Lane, Charles City.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA
Sep
25
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Little Elam Baptist Church Cemetery
8840 Church Lane, Charles City, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
I Haven't seen Earnest for Yrs but we all use to have good times back in the mid 60's he will be missed.
Marie Harris
Friend
September 24, 2021
Ernest was a great person and a dear friend of mine and will be missed by all who knew him.
Kenneth Tabb
Friend
September 23, 2021
To the Bown Family - So sorry for your loss. May God bless you all during this time of sorrow.
Yvonne Bradby
Friend
September 23, 2021
To The Brown Family: Peace to you and your family. May God give you peace like only he can give during this time and always. God is our source, our redeemer and a rewarder of those that diligently seek him. Peace and blessings.
Jewel Cotman Wells
September 23, 2021
