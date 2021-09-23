BROWN, Earnest R., 79, of Charles City, departed this life on September 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his son, Rodney Brown. He is survived by his wife, Juanita Brown; two children, Charlene Fleming (Kenneth) and Arnold Brown (Monica); a host of grandchildren, brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A graveside service will be held 12 noon Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Little Elam Baptist Church Cemetery, 8840 Church Lane, Charles City.