Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Earnestene Fountain
FUNERAL HOME
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA
FOUNTAIN, Earnestene, departed this life February 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Garland A. Fountain. She is survived by three daughters, Karen Fountain, Belinda Johnson (Craig) and Tina Marie Fountain; son, Aaron Davis; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 11 a.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
4000 Pilots Lane, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Manning Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Manning Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Praying for your strength as you mourn this tremendous loss.
Sherrie Harris
March 12, 2021
Condolences and prayers of comfort to the Fountain family.
Kelvin Harris
March 8, 2021
Sending sympathy to you and your family Apostle Fountain. May the Lord be your comfort and Strength.
Kaprisha Mcgill
March 8, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
March 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results