FOUNTAIN, Earnestene, departed this life February 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Garland A. Fountain. She is survived by three daughters, Karen Fountain, Belinda Johnson (Craig) and Tina Marie Fountain; son, Aaron Davis; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 11 a.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2021.