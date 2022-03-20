BROWN, Eddie Louis, Sr., 69, of Mechanicsville, departed this life Wednesday, March 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Brown; and parents, Lucille and Wilbert Lee Brown. He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Cynthia, Andrena, Jewell, Alexus and Eddie Louis Brown Jr.; 14 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three sisters, five brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 in the March Funeral Home Chapel with livestreaming. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.