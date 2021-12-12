SMITH, Edgar C., of Goochland, Va., went home to be with the Lord Monday, December 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Joyce; and his son, Mark. He is survived by his children, Martha Valentine (Steve), Sara Rowe (Keith Catlett) and Matthew Smith (Mandy); grandchildren, Christian Evans (Ryan), Megan Howard (Lee), Kelsey Valentine, Trenton and Cierra Smith; great-grandchildren, Naomi, Porter and Raylan Evans; in-laws, Millard Poore (Carolyn) and Ann Poore; a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Edgar is remembered for his service to community, including his service to Co. 1 Rescue and his church, Dover Baptist. Burial is private with a Celebration of Life to be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Dover Baptist Church, P.O. Box 96, Manakin-Sabot, Va. 23103.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.