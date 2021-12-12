SMITH, Edgar C., of Goochland, Va., went home to be with the Lord Monday, December 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Joyce; and his son, Mark. He is survived by his children, Martha Valentine (Steve), Sara Rowe (Keith Catlett) and Matthew Smith (Mandy); grandchildren, Christian Evans (Ryan), Megan Howard (Lee), Kelsey Valentine, Trenton and Cierra Smith; great-grandchildren, Naomi, Porter and Raylan Evans; in-laws, Millard Poore (Carolyn) and Ann Poore; a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Edgar is remembered for his service to community, including his service to Co. 1 Rescue and his church, Dover Baptist. Burial is private with a Celebration of Life to be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Dover Baptist Church, P.O. Box 96, Manakin-Sabot, Va. 23103.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
Beth, Sara, Matthew and family, our thoughts go out to all of you in your profound loss. Reid always enjoyed your Dads sense of humor and fun loving spirit. He will always be a Goochland treasure. Love to you all
Diane Jackson & Reid Gilley
December 12, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear this I always loved Uncle Edgar he had some real stories and always kind words thoughts and prayers