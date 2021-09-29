ALLEN, Edith Smith, 86, of Aylett, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas E. Smith; mother, Martha M. Smith; brother, Melvin T. Smith; brother, Henry L. Smith; a sister, Bertha S. Terry; a great-granddaughter, Emma R. Tavasci and her husband, Elwood L. Allen.



She is survived by a daughter, Kathy A. Myers; son, Roy L. (Deborah); son, James E. (Judy); son, Ralph T. (Kimberly); daughter, Jennifer A. Jefferson (Ryland); sisters, Martha Thompson, Doris Butler, Betty Sneed, Deborah Rudder, Virginia Roberts, Nancy McVicker; a brother, Kenneth Smith; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends at Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, on Friday, October 1, 2021. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with a service to follow from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. A private graveside gathering will be held at 2 p.m. at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 29 to Oct. 6, 2021.