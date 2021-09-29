Menu
Edith Smith Allen
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
ALLEN, Edith Smith, 86, of Aylett, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas E. Smith; mother, Martha M. Smith; brother, Melvin T. Smith; brother, Henry L. Smith; a sister, Bertha S. Terry; a great-granddaughter, Emma R. Tavasci and her husband, Elwood L. Allen.

She is survived by a daughter, Kathy A. Myers; son, Roy L. (Deborah); son, James E. (Judy); son, Ralph T. (Kimberly); daughter, Jennifer A. Jefferson (Ryland); sisters, Martha Thompson, Doris Butler, Betty Sneed, Deborah Rudder, Virginia Roberts, Nancy McVicker; a brother, Kenneth Smith; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, on Friday, October 1, 2021. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with a service to follow from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. A private graveside gathering will be held at 2 p.m. at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 29 to Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Oct
1
Service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Oct
1
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Virginia Veterans Cemetery
Amelia, VA
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart is heavy for you all. The loss of a parent can be so hard. We are so lucky to know for certain where they are and that we will see them again. I love you all.
Tonya Fletcher
October 1, 2021
