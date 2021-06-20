Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edith Maxwell Ferguson
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
FERGUSON, Edith Maxwell, 89, of Midlothian, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Edith loved the Lord and her family. She was an employee of Thalhimers and had a fondness for her customers as well as for her coworkers. She is survived by her husband, Richard Ferguson; children, Diane Thieneman (Larry) of Florida, Norman Van Ferguson (Joanne) of Henrico and Annette Cupp (Larry) of Midlothian; grandchildren, Heather, Erica, Nathan, Travis, Cory, Mark and Laura; great-grandchildren, Len, Allison and one due in November; several nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-love, Evalene Maxwell. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Ruth Jefferson for her love and support. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home – Huguenot. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, June 22. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Feed the Children, feedthechildren.org. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhome

huguenot.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA
Jun
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.