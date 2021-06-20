FERGUSON, Edith Maxwell, 89, of Midlothian, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Edith loved the Lord and her family. She was an employee of Thalhimers and had a fondness for her customers as well as for her coworkers. She is survived by her husband, Richard Ferguson; children, Diane Thieneman (Larry) of Florida, Norman Van Ferguson (Joanne) of Henrico and Annette Cupp (Larry) of Midlothian; grandchildren, Heather, Erica, Nathan, Travis, Cory, Mark and Laura; great-grandchildren, Len, Allison and one due in November; several nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-love, Evalene Maxwell. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Ruth Jefferson for her love and support. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home – Huguenot. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, June 22. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Feed the Children, feedthechildren.org
. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.