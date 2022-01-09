GLOCK, Edith Shrensky, 94, of Richmond, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Eugene Glock; her parents, Wolf and Rose Shrensky; and her brother, Isadore Shrensky. She is survived by her two sons, Michael S. Glock (Melissa) of Winston-Salem, N.C. and Neil J. Glock (Meryl) of Richmond; three grandchildren, Benjamin (fiancee, Allison Schlissel), Rachel and Mara Glock; sister-in-law, Mary Anne Shrensky; two nephews, David Shrensky and Daniel Shrensky (Amy); two nieces, Ann Miller (Barry) and Joan Perlmutter; as well as many other loving extended family members and friends.



Edith grew up in Indiana, Pennsylvania. She received her B.S. degree from Indiana State Teachers College (now Indiana University of Pennsylvania) and a M.Ed. degree in Business Education from Pennsylvania State University, where she met her future husband, Eugene. Edith taught in Pennsylvania for seven years and, after moving to Richmond, taught in Henrico County for a short time. After being a stay-at-home mom, Edith worked part-time at the Jewish Community Center. Later, she began working part-time at the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond and became a full-time employee for many years. Edith was an active member in many Jewish and other organizations. She served many years as an election official for the Henrico County Board of Elections. Edith was president of the Jewish Women's Club and was also a vice-president of programming for Hadassah. She was recognized for her many contributions and was honored as the Golda Meir/Women of Valor recipient, Sophie Stahl Memorial recipient and the RTA (Rudlin Torah Academy) Chesed Award recipient along with her husband, Dr. Eugene Glock.



The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers of Jewish Family Services.



Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth El or Jewish Community Federation of Richmond.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.