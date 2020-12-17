Menu
Edith Valentine Kinton
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
518 North Washington Highway
Ashland, VA
KINTON, Edith Valentine, born January 5, 1930, was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Edith Valentine; and her husband, Leroy Kinton; as well as her siblings, Harry, Joe, Earl, Simon, William Lee, Katherine, Clara and Mary. She leaves to mourn her children, Marquetta Scott, Jesse Johnson Jr. and Markeeta Waytes (Virgil); and a stepson, Larry Kinton; a devoted cousin, Gloria Nash; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, a host of cousins, 12 nieces and nephews. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be Friday, December 18, 3 to 7 p.m. A drive-in funeral service will be Saturday, December 19, 1 p.m. at St. Peter Baptist Church, 2040 Mountain Rd., Glen Allen, Va. Interment Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.hwdabney.com

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
518 North Washington Highway P. O. Box 528, Ashland, VA
Dec
19
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
St. Peter Baptist Church
2040 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Family: We are saddened by the passing of Mrs. Kinton. For many years, we were honored to chat with her and her husband, as we often sat in the pews directly behind them, at St. Peter. They were an inspiring couple for us, who often shared various helpful insights from the past. May God continue to watch over you, as you celebrate her memory. 'Duke' & Sharon Smither
William 'Duke' Smither & Family
December 19, 2020
Karen Hayes
December 18, 2020
My condolences to the family.
Connie Morris
December 18, 2020
Minor illness allows us to be with you only in spirit. God's blessings to the family especially Markeeta. and our deepest condolences.
Earl & Genova Durrette
December 18, 2020
Rest In Peace Rise in Glory
Carolyn Jiggetts
December 18, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the Kinton Family. I had the pleasure of meeting Mrs. Kinton only one time. We were attending a memorial service at St. Peter’s Church for one of my relatives. For some reason I walked over to her table where she was sitting alone at the repast. She struck up a conversation with me like we were old friends! LOL! We talked about EVERYTHING! Most of all, I remember the love story she told me about her husband whose picture she carried in her very worn wallet. The threat of snowy weather abruptly ended our chat. I escorted her as she walked towards her car, headed back to Ashland. It was only a chance meeting but...I will never forget her. Beverly Brown
Beverly Brown
Acquaintance
December 17, 2020
I am truly sorry for the lost of Your Mother, Grandmother, Your family member, Your Friend. May God’s Love bring You comfort in these difficult hours and May He give You Peace. Praying with You.
Carrie Mickens
Classmate
December 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Nancy Smith
Friend
December 16, 2020
Our prayers and condolences to you all. Though your hearts must hold deep sadness at the loss of your mother. May it also hold the blessings of the life youall shared and the love that will always be a part of you all. Praying that God, will comfort yall's heart, uplift yall's spirit and carry you all through this time of sadness to a place of peace. With Deepest Sympathy: Sugar and Family
Janet Straus-Jones
Friend
December 16, 2020
Larry Kinton
December 15, 2020
Marquetta, Markeeta and Buddy, I am deeply saddened by your mother´s passing. Edith was a genuinely kind, caring and supportive person with great love for her family, church and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Larry Kinton
December 14, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
December 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home
December 17, 2020
Ms. Edith was a wonderful person. Condolences to you all, Marquetta, Marketa and Jesse. Praying for your peace and comfort.
Rev. Christine Claiborne Howard
Friend
December 9, 2020
To the family; I was so sadden to hear of the passing of Ms. Edith, she was a fire cracker. She will be missed at St Peter Baptist Church. My condolences. Denise Sledge
Denise Sledge
December 9, 2020
To the family; so very sorry for your loss! Ms Edith will be missed. Our condolences.
Lyn & Bernard Taylor, Jr.
Friend
December 8, 2020
I remember you was one of the first to fix my hair your be in a better place
Cathy Mines
Friend
December 8, 2020
My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and all who knew and loved her. She will be missed.
Lois Tunstall
Friend
December 8, 2020
My sincere prayers and condolences to the family. God’s many blessings.
Roslyn de Cordova
Spouse
December 7, 2020
To the Kinton family, sorry for the lost of Edith. She use to do my hair many years ago. Edith was always a nice person. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Carl & Cathy Holman
Friend
December 7, 2020
Lee ... May your grandmother continue to be a light in your Family.
Airren Dabney
Family
December 7, 2020
Airren Dabney
December 7, 2020
I was so sorry to hear about the passing of by former hairdresser. She was a sweet woman with always kind words to say. She would give you sound advice and enjoyed fixing hair until she couldn't anymore. To her children may God be with you all she spoke about you often. May you rest in peace Mrs. Kinton.
Susie Jackson
Friend
December 7, 2020
Showing 1 - 23 of 23 results