My deepest sympathies to the Kinton Family. I had the pleasure of meeting Mrs. Kinton only one time. We were attending a memorial service at St. Peter’s Church for one of my relatives. For some reason I walked over to her table where she was sitting alone at the repast. She struck up a conversation with me like we were old friends! LOL! We talked about EVERYTHING! Most of all, I remember the love story she told me about her husband whose picture she carried in her very worn wallet. The threat of snowy weather abruptly ended our chat. I escorted her as she walked towards her car, headed back to Ashland. It was only a chance meeting but...I will never forget her. Beverly Brown

Beverly Brown Acquaintance December 17, 2020