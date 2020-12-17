KINTON, Edith Valentine, born January 5, 1930, was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Edith Valentine; and her husband, Leroy Kinton; as well as her siblings, Harry, Joe, Earl, Simon, William Lee, Katherine, Clara and Mary. She leaves to mourn her children, Marquetta Scott, Jesse Johnson Jr. and Markeeta Waytes (Virgil); and a stepson, Larry Kinton; a devoted cousin, Gloria Nash; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, a host of cousins, 12 nieces and nephews. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be Friday, December 18, 3 to 7 p.m. A drive-in funeral service will be Saturday, December 19, 1 p.m. at St. Peter Baptist Church, 2040 Mountain Rd., Glen Allen, Va. Interment Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.hwdabney.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2020.