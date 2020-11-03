Menu
Edith Louise Richards Grandstaff
GRANDSTAFF, Edith Louise Richards, died on October 30, 2020, after of period of declining health. She was predeceased by her husband, George Hampton Grandstaff; her parents, Haywood and Magnolia Richards; and two sisters, Virginia White and Jean Gauthier. Edith is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Clarke (John); and son, Skip (Karen). She is also survived by two grandchildren, Austin and Baylee Grandstaff; and her sister, Alice Gauthier. Edith is also survived by her companion and dear friend of many years, Stanley Richmond. Services will be held on November 4, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home Parham, with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. followed by the service at 3 p.m. Burial will be at Perkins Baptist Church on November 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2020.
As President of Woody Funeral Home, I extend our deepest sympathy from all our staff for your loss. We are committed to providing the utmost care to you at this time and throughout the days to come. Our purpose is to assist and serve you in a manner that exceeds your expectations. We pledge to strive to merit the trust you have reposed in us.
Bernie Henderson
November 3, 2020