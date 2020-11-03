Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Edith McCann
MCCANN, Edith, 88, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Alan C. McCann; daughter, Judith Adkins; son, Jeffery McCann; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; five siblings, Gisela Tammler, Christa Hecker, Thea Maiwald, Renate Rill and Artur Hippauf. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jacki Smits; twin sister, Gerda Schroter; brother, Rudalf Hippauf. Edith was born in Breslau, Germany in 1932. She relocated to the United States in 1954 and became a naturalized United States citizen in 1958. She was a former employee of Deluxe Check Printers in Richmond, Va. and member of Hopewell United Methodist Church. She was a loving and caring person and a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Central Baptist Church Cemetery, 1500 Courthouse Rd., North Chesterfield, Va.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
4
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Central Baptist Church Cemetery
1500 Courthouse Rd., North Chesterfield, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
November 3, 2020