MCCANN, Edith, 88, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Alan C. McCann; daughter, Judith Adkins; son, Jeffery McCann; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; five siblings, Gisela Tammler, Christa Hecker, Thea Maiwald, Renate Rill and Artur Hippauf. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jacki Smits; twin sister, Gerda Schroter; brother, Rudalf Hippauf. Edith was born in Breslau, Germany in 1932. She relocated to the United States in 1954 and became a naturalized United States citizen in 1958. She was a former employee of Deluxe Check Printers in Richmond, Va. and member of Hopewell United Methodist Church. She was a loving and caring person and a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Central Baptist Church Cemetery, 1500 Courthouse Rd., North Chesterfield, Va.