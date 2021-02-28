WOODSON, Mrs. Edith B., age 93, of Richmond, departed this life February 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lee Woodson Sr.; and one son, Wesley David Woodson. She is survived by one son, Edward L. Woodson Jr. (Linda); four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where Mrs. Woodson can be viewed Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Saturday. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be applied.