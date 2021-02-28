Menu
Edith B. Woodson
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
WOODSON, Mrs. Edith B., age 93, of Richmond, departed this life February 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lee Woodson Sr.; and one son, Wesley David Woodson. She is survived by one son, Edward L. Woodson Jr. (Linda); four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where Mrs. Woodson can be viewed Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Saturday. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be applied.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
6
Funeral service
12:45p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were saddened to learn of Edith's passing! She was a kind, loving, and dedicated Woman of God! She really could sing! The Family has our sympathy!
Pearl Webb-Ross / Shaw's Nursing Home Ministry
March 8, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
March 4, 2021
To the family of Ms. Edith, You have my utmost sympathy. Ms. Edith was a wonderful woman who showed kindness to my mother, Mrs. Catherine, when she was alive. Both have God wrapped in his arms.
Alfreda Manning Hawkins
March 1, 2021
