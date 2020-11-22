JOHNSON, Edna Bernice Jackson, 91, of Powhatan, Va., entered into eternal life on Monday, November 16, 2020. Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Walter H. Johnson, Powhatan, Va., whose death was in December 2003; parents, Edinboro and Ella Jackson; seven siblings, Ella Marie Jackson, Lizzie Williams, Wilson Jackson, Florence Barley, Pearl Mickle, Geneva Jones and Cora Henderson; and one son, Eric Woodrow Jackson, who passed away in 1952 at the age of nine months due to meningitis. Edna is survived by her loving children, Larry E. Jackson of Powhatan, Va., Janet Jackson Cousins (Frank) of Chesterfield, Va., Keith J. Johnson Sr. of Prince William, Va., Henry "Hank" Johnson and Dorothy Johnson Booker (James), also of Powhatan, Va. She was very proud of all her children and often reminded them to never forget how far they have come. She also leaves to cherish her life 10 grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and seven stepgreat-grandchildren. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Services, 1827 Hull Street, Richmond, Virginia. Funeral services are private; there will be no repast and please omit food.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.