CARTER, Edna Lawson, of West Point, also known to many as "Grandma," went to be with her Lord on June 5, 2021. She was a woman of great faith who served her Lord as a member of Colosse Baptist Church for over 50 years. Edna was an honorary member of the social committee and served as its chair for several years. She was a school bus driver for King William County for 27 years. Edna was a proud member of Colosse's Young at Heart group and enjoyed going on all their many trips. She was an avid gardener, an excellent cook and a friend to all. Edna enjoyed being with her family, bragging on her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, going to the Mattaponi River to crab and playing card games. She was always ready to take on any new adventure. Edna had a servant's heart and she loved her Lord. She will forever be remembered for her contagious laugh, her beautiful smile and her big heart.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Carter; and a grandson, Gary Pickett Upshaw.
She is survived by a daughter, Joni (Pickett) Upshaw; a son, Ricky (Tammy) Carter; a brother, Clarence (Grace) Lawson; and a brother-in-law, Joe Ripchick; grandchildren, Susan Upshaw (Michael), Willie (Katherine) Upshaw, Samantha (Jeremy) Stone, Stephanie (Lewis) Redman; great-grandchildren, Carter and Tatum Upshaw, Ashley and Patrick Upshaw, Madelyn and Kaylee Stone and Sydney and Owen Redman; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 8, with a funeral service at noon at Colosse Baptist Church, 23945 King William Road, West Point, Va. 23181. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Colosse Baptist Church Youth Ministry (address same as church). Vincent Funeral Home handling arrangements. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 8, 2021.