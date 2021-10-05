JENKINS, Edna M. Mitchell, 89, departed this life Sunday, October 3, 2021 from complications caused by Parkinson's disease in Montpelier, Va. She was courageous and fought the disease until the very end. Born in Hanover, Va., she was the daughter of the Edgar "Ed" and Eugenia "Eugie" Mitchell. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Berthenia Giles, Lillie Clarke, Alice Mitchell; and three brothers, Thomas "Ralph," Ernest and Andrew "Tennie" Mitchell. She leaves to cherish her memories two devoted sons and their wives, Roddy G. and Jeanette Mitchell and Byron and Terry Jenkins; four grandchildren, Amber and Jason Mitchell and Byron Jr. and Jamill Jenkins; five nieces, Joyce Hill, Mary Anderson, Mario Mitchell, Ann Jefferson and Drusilla Mitchell; three nephews, T. Allen Giles, Leon Clarke and Kelvin Mitchell; multi-generations of other nieces and nephews; two special cousins, Nancy Winston and Mamie Johnson; and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. She was a beloved member of the Bethany Baptist Church in Montpelier, where she served in the Ushers Ministry for 69 years. She also was chair of the Hospitality Ministry for many years and sang in the church choir. Edna was a charter member of the Hanover Community Center, where she served on the membership committee. She loved her family unconditionally and will be truly missed. Her remains rest at Owens Funeral Service, 104 Green Chimney Ct., Ashland, Va., where there will be a public viewing Wednesday, October 6 from 2 to 7 p.m. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church, 800 Thompson St., Ashland, Va. Thursday, October 7 at 11 a.m. All fully vaccinated persons are welcome to attend. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Internment at Roselawn Memory Gardens. ONLINE CONDOLENCES WWW.OWENSFUNERALSERVICES.COM
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2021.