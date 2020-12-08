MAYFIELD, Edna Crump, 89, of Glen Allen, departed this life December 7, 2020, at Elizabeth Adams Crump Health and Rehab Center, where she had been a resident for over a decade. She was born in Charles City County, and lived in the Providence Park Community of Richmond for most of her adult life. While not formally trained, she spent many hours caring for her mother, as well as the elderly and the sick. Edna was preceded in death by her mother, Emily Virginia Crump; and her brother, William S. Crump (Christine). Edna will be remembered as a tenacious, loving woman of God. She is survived by her beloved niece, Pamela C. Ausberry; two devoted cousins, Dr. Sharlene P. Johnson and Sandra J. Ausberry (Edgar); other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Graveside funeral services will be held 12 noon Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, 2020.