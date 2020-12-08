Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edna Crump Mayfield
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
MAYFIELD, Edna Crump, 89, of Glen Allen, departed this life December 7, 2020, at Elizabeth Adams Crump Health and Rehab Center, where she had been a resident for over a decade. She was born in Charles City County, and lived in the Providence Park Community of Richmond for most of her adult life. While not formally trained, she spent many hours caring for her mother, as well as the elderly and the sick. Edna was preceded in death by her mother, Emily Virginia Crump; and her brother, William S. Crump (Christine). Edna will be remembered as a tenacious, loving woman of God. She is survived by her beloved niece, Pamela C. Ausberry; two devoted cousins, Dr. Sharlene P. Johnson and Sandra J. Ausberry (Edgar); other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Graveside funeral services will be held 12 noon Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
December 15, 2020
Jay A. Jones
December 14, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results