SCHILDROTH, Edna Louise, Words cannot capture the life and legacy of Edna Louise Schildroth, 63, who passed away on September 5, 2021. Her enduring and unconditional love is stamped on the hearts of her family and the many families she molded as a teacher, surrogate parent, volunteer and friend. Born September 7, 1957 to Jean and Conrad Manning, Edna was the youngest of five siblings. She was a light in the world that will not dim. She was a caretaker, craft maker and volunteer. She was Mom and Mammaw and Grandma and Ms. Edna and sister and friend. Edna loved her people as fiercely and unconditionally as she loved a sale at the craft store. That is to say…without end. Edna's beautiful family she leaves in love includes her children and their families, John Schildroth and Misty Meadows and grandchildren, Michael and Malcolm; Jennifer and Terry Sims and grandchildren, Madison, Corbin and Winston; Gabby Schildroth and grandchild, Valen; and Christina Schildroth and Kim Little. She also leaves in love her siblings, Cathy Gieschen, John Manning and Michael and Patty Manning. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Conrad "Butch" Manning. Wow, Mom. We all are your final and yet unfinished craft project, shaped by your love and passion and wit, and designed to continue reflecting your light into the world. For those who would like to reflect that light and honor Edna in a tangible way, she asked that in lieu of flowers, gifts be made in her honor to St. Andrew's School in Richmond, Virginia. Edna's family welcomes the community to a Celebration of Life and memorial service from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Virginia.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.