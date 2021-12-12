Menu
Edna M. Stanley
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
STANLEY, Edna M., 90, of Sandston, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas I. Stanley; son, Michael I. Stanley; beloved sister, Elsie Rainey; and her parents, Edna Broughman and Everett McCauley. Edna retired from Sears and was a lifetime member of St. John's Catholic Church in Highland Springs. She was a member of the Women's American Auxiliary Post 144 and St. John's Council of Women. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Steve Stanley (Cindy) and Pat Stanley; grandchildren, Matthew Stanley (Paige), Brian Stanley (Sarah), Daniel Stanley (Alex), Josh Stanley (Taylor), Amanda Stanley (Austin), Blake Stanley and Ross Stanley; and great-grandchildren, Hunter Stanley, Chase Stanley and Ellie Stanley. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at St. John's Catholic Church, 813 W. Nine Mile Rd., Highland Springs, Va. 23075. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Masks requested by family. The family would like to say a special thank you to the nurses and staff of the CPC Unit at Memorial Regional Medical Center in Hanover and the nurses at Bon Secours Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Dec
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Dec
17
Funeral Mass
1:30p.m.
St. John's Catholic Church
813 W. Nine Mile Rd., Highland Springs, VA
Dec
17
Interment
Washington Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I can´t even express how sorry I am about your mother. She was a wonderful person and friend and neighbor. She meant so much to our family and was always there for Mom. Sending much love and Prayers to the family. She will be truly missed
Dianne Mraz
Friend
December 13, 2021
Brian, Daniel and Family, My thoughts and prayers are with your family during this time of sorrow. God Bless
Jeannette Snow
Friend
December 12, 2021
