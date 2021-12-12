STANLEY, Edna M., 90, of Sandston, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas I. Stanley; son, Michael I. Stanley; beloved sister, Elsie Rainey; and her parents, Edna Broughman and Everett McCauley. Edna retired from Sears and was a lifetime member of St. John's Catholic Church in Highland Springs. She was a member of the Women's American Auxiliary Post 144 and St. John's Council of Women. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Steve Stanley (Cindy) and Pat Stanley; grandchildren, Matthew Stanley (Paige), Brian Stanley (Sarah), Daniel Stanley (Alex), Josh Stanley (Taylor), Amanda Stanley (Austin), Blake Stanley and Ross Stanley; and great-grandchildren, Hunter Stanley, Chase Stanley and Ellie Stanley. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at St. John's Catholic Church, 813 W. Nine Mile Rd., Highland Springs, Va. 23075. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Masks requested by family. The family would like to say a special thank you to the nurses and staff of the CPC Unit at Memorial Regional Medical Center in Hanover and the nurses at Bon Secours Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.