Deacon Edward Lee Atkins Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA
ATKINS, Mr. Deacon Edward Lee, Sr., 94, peacefully transitioned on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at his home in Charles City, Va. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Edith P. Atkins; sons, Edward L. Jr and Marvin W. Sr. (Helen); eight grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, three sisters, a brother and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg. Current COVID-19 state-mandated guidelines will apply. Dea. Atkins may be viewed from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, in the funeral home. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail P.O. Box HB, Williamsburg, VA
Dec
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail P.O. Box HB, Williamsburg, VA
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We send our family condolences for your lost.
Earl Brown Jr
December 21, 2020
Ms. Edith and Family -- So sorry for your loss. My sincere sympathy and condolences to the family...
Yvonne Bradby
December 14, 2020
