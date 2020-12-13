ATKINS, Mr. Deacon Edward Lee, Sr., 94, peacefully transitioned on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at his home in Charles City, Va. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Edith P. Atkins; sons, Edward L. Jr and Marvin W. Sr. (Helen); eight grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, three sisters, a brother and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg. Current COVID-19 state-mandated guidelines will apply. Dea. Atkins may be viewed from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, in the funeral home. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.