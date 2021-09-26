When we were young, I remember one late night sitting at the stock pond sharing a bottle of Jack Daniels. Another time you picked me up in a jeep and we went driving around and came upon that herd of deer, they were majestic. I remember you saying "I was taught to run to the fire". Brother, I'm right there with you and I will never leave you behind. To Billy, your brother was my friend just as you and your Mother and Father were. I will keep them all with me until my last day.

Tracy Stokes September 29, 2021