BALZ, Edward Andrew, III, 69, of Powhatan, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Andrew Balz Jr. and Mabel Frances Balz. He is survived by his brother, William Balz; aunt, Carol Childress; uncle, Lester Childress; and numerous cousins. Edward was a retired Sgt. Major with the Army Reserves, a Green Beret and a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. He enjoyed guns and hunting. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 8, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9400 Redbridge Rd., Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the church, redeemerric.org/online-giving
. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.