Edward Andrew Balz III
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
BALZ, Edward Andrew, III, 69, of Powhatan, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Andrew Balz Jr. and Mabel Frances Balz. He is survived by his brother, William Balz; aunt, Carol Childress; uncle, Lester Childress; and numerous cousins. Edward was a retired Sgt. Major with the Army Reserves, a Green Beret and a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. He enjoyed guns and hunting. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 8, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9400 Redbridge Rd., Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the church, redeemerric.org/online-giving. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral

homehuguenot.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Redeemer Lutheran Church
9400 Redbridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
When we were young, I remember one late night sitting at the stock pond sharing a bottle of Jack Daniels. Another time you picked me up in a jeep and we went driving around and came upon that herd of deer, they were majestic. I remember you saying "I was taught to run to the fire". Brother, I'm right there with you and I will never leave you behind. To Billy, your brother was my friend just as you and your Mother and Father were. I will keep them all with me until my last day.
Tracy Stokes
September 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
David and Esther Morefield
September 28, 2021
Ed, it was a privledge serving with you.
Michael Voss
September 26, 2021
