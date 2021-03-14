BATTLE, Edward Daniel, Jr., 88, of Richmond, departed this life March 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Battle. He is survived by five children, Linda Cannon, Sylvia, Edward III (Manerva), Charles "Jerome" (Inez) and Yvette Battle; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., day to be deteremined at Wilson & Associates'- East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held day to be determined. Interment Quantico National Cemetery.