Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward Daniel Battle Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
BATTLE, Edward Daniel, Jr., 88, of Richmond, departed this life March 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Battle. He is survived by five children, Linda Cannon, Sylvia, Edward III (Manerva), Charles "Jerome" (Inez) and Yvette Battle; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., day to be deteremined at Wilson & Associates'- East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held day to be determined. Interment Quantico National Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
Mar
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilson & Associates East Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We are sadden to hear about Edward Jr. passing. Prayers go out to the family. Michael, Donnie and Jackie
Jackie Hume Perry
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results