BINNIX, Mr. Edward F., Sr., On May 29, 2021, Edward F. Binnix Sr., 87, of Henrico, Virginia, gained his angel wings. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Colleen; his brother, Henry; his three sisters, Evelyn, Lily and Shirley (Alex); son, Eddie (Beth); daughter, Brenda (Warren); five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A proud Army veteran, he could often be found telling stories of his days in the 101st Airborne: Eagle Division. He enjoyed taking his grandchildren to Richmond Braves games, watching NASCAR races and cheering for the Washington Football Team. His love of music and dancing, along with his child-like spirit, will be greatly missed by all.
Services are to be held at Bonnie Brae Church of Christ on July 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. Military honors will be given in a private ceremony for family at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 26, 2021.
My Condolences to the family.Mr Bininnix was one of my favorite customers at Walmart. He would visit the Jewelry counter just to say hello.He would always brighten my day.I will really miss him .I'm sadden that he left this world.I know he is dancing and joking in heaven.. Ms ColleenIm sending hugs to you. God bless you your family during this time of bereavement.
Seevon Y Hunter
July 2, 2021
Bill and I are sorry to hear of the passing of Eddie. We knew him and his sweet wife Colleen from Hardee's. We all loved the friendships and good music at Hardee's, when we used to meet there. May God comfort all the family members and friends during this difficult time.
Bill and Jane Bennett