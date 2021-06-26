BINNIX, Mr. Edward F., Sr., On May 29, 2021, Edward F. Binnix Sr., 87, of Henrico, Virginia, gained his angel wings. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Colleen; his brother, Henry; his three sisters, Evelyn, Lily and Shirley (Alex); son, Eddie (Beth); daughter, Brenda (Warren); five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A proud Army veteran, he could often be found telling stories of his days in the 101st Airborne: Eagle Division. He enjoyed taking his grandchildren to Richmond Braves games, watching NASCAR races and cheering for the Washington Football Team. His love of music and dancing, along with his child-like spirit, will be greatly missed by all.



Services are to be held at Bonnie Brae Church of Christ on July 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. Military honors will be given in a private ceremony for family at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 26, 2021.