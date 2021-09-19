BRACKETT, Edward A., 85, passed away on August 25, 2021, in Oxford, Fla.



Ed was born in Danville, Va., and grew up in Anson, Maine, but he returned to Virginia as a young man. He retired from a career at Philip Morris (Richmond, Va.) in 1993. He spent most of his life on his Powhatan, Va. farm, where he raised cows, dogs and kids, as well as an occasional pig and chickens. Ed will be remembered for his talents in drawing, painting and wood carving.



Ed was the beloved husband of Ann Coffey Brackett, his wife of 63 years; father of Ann Marie Samuel, Nancy Brackett Wood and Darcie Arnette Russell (Tom); grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of six. He was predeceased by mother, Marie Wood Brackett; and siblings, Jean Cyr and Jerolene Lamm and Danny Brackett; survived by siblings, Wayne Brackett (Florence), Donna Clark and Diane Young.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 19 to Sep. 22, 2021.