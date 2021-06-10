DISSELKAMP, Edward G., 63, of Midlothian, Va., went to eternal rest on June 9, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Lisa; son and daughter, David and Rachel; and three siblings. He graduated from Bellarmine University with a B.A. in math and the University of Louisville with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He dedicated 28 years of federal service to the Department of Defense, in Indianapolis and in Richmond, Va. You would regularly find Ed in his woodshop, in the garden or in the home. He enjoyed music, cooking and long drives with the top down. He will be missed by an extended circle of family and friends. Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 11 at Bennett Funeral Home, Chesterfield Chapel. A Mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Edward's the Confessor. Donations may be made in Ed's name to St. Joseph's Indian School in South Dakota for the Lakota (Sioux).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2021.
Nick Mina and Family
June 29, 2021
Hi Lisa
I never had the pleasure of meeting your husband, but wish I had. If you are a reflection of your marriage, then he was a very good man. Words often don't help, but prayers always do...and my family is praying for you and yours.
dave
David Wallis
Friend
June 22, 2021
Lisa,
I am saddened by your loss. My the Love of the Lord keep and comfort you and your family in these difficult times. You all are in my prayers.
With Love and Condolences,
Kyra Jones & Family
A. Kyra Jones
Work
June 22, 2021
Sincerest condolences to the Disselkamp family. Thinking about you during this difficult time.
Martin Haenick
June 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Tony Bacon
Coworker
June 16, 2021
Lisa: I will pray for Ed, you and your family during this most difficult time Gary LaSalle from the Agape Bible study Indy
Gary LaSalle
Friend
June 16, 2021
Lisa, Deeply saddened by this immense loss with Ed. Conveying my prayers and condolences to you and family.
Tatva Mohanty
Coworker
June 15, 2021
From my family to yours, sending our thoughts and prayers.
Geoff
Coworker
June 14, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about this Lisa! You are in our thoughts and prayers. Our condolences.
Mohamed Moharram
Coworker
June 14, 2021
Lisa and Family, I am so sorry as I know how much Ed meant to all of you. My deepest sympathies and my hope is that the wonderful memories will enable to you keep him close and provide some smiles.
Jenine
Coworker
June 14, 2021
Lisa, Rachel and family - All my heartfelt prayers are with you and the family during this unspeakable time. Our thoughts are with you at Deloitte.
Diana Minjares
Coworker
June 14, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you and your family Lisa during this very difficult time.
Joanne
Coworker
June 14, 2021
Our deepest condolences to Lisa and Ed´s family. On our walks with our dogs along the cove, we would always quietly admire Ed working his beautiful lawn and property. It would inspire us to get home quickly to tend to our own lawn and landscape. Again, our deepest sympathies to the family.
Ann Leigh & Dave Walsh
Friend
June 14, 2021
My sincerest sympathies to Lisa and her family during this difficult time. Your Deloitte colleagues are thinking of you and the family.
Chip Newton
Coworker
June 14, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Know that God is with you during this difficult time and that Ed is resting in heavenly peace. Love, Big B
Brian DeVore
Friend
June 11, 2021
Lisa and Family, we are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time. Thom Deahl
Thom Deahl
Classmate
June 11, 2021
Prayers for comfort my dear friend and family during this difficult time Eileen
Eileen Schlegel
Friend
June 11, 2021
All our thoughts for your family.
Elise Cutler
June 10, 2021
Nancy Ann Falcone
June 10, 2021
Lisa.....Not sure if you remember me; I booked a trip for you to Caneel Bay St. John about 7 years ago....I am so sorry to hear of your loss......May God give you peace at this sad time.....