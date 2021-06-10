DISSELKAMP, Edward G., 63, of Midlothian, Va., went to eternal rest on June 9, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Lisa; son and daughter, David and Rachel; and three siblings. He graduated from Bellarmine University with a B.A. in math and the University of Louisville with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He dedicated 28 years of federal service to the Department of Defense, in Indianapolis and in Richmond, Va. You would regularly find Ed in his woodshop, in the garden or in the home. He enjoyed music, cooking and long drives with the top down. He will be missed by an extended circle of family and friends. Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 11 at Bennett Funeral Home, Chesterfield Chapel. A Mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Edward's the Confessor. Donations may be made in Ed's name to St. Joseph's Indian School in South Dakota for the Lakota (Sioux).



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2021.