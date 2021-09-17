DOLAN, Edward Francis, age 94, passed away on September 11, 2021, just six weeks shy of his 95th birthday on October 16. He was the son of John Michael Dolan Sr. and Rosa Lee Lewis Dolan. One of nine children, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Catherine Louise Dolan, Margaret Marion Dolan Tinsley, Rosalie Dolan Lewis, John Michael Dolan Jr., Mary Ellen Dolan Woodson, Thelma May Dolan Ligon Bischoff Jones, James Anthony Dolan and Granville Patrick Dolan. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 67 years, Shirley Ferguson Dolan; and his three children, Diane Chess (Richard), Kathryn Louise Dolan Marshall and Daniel Thomas Dolan (Deanna, Dagan, Nicolas); and his grandsons, Andrew Findley Chess and Austin Edward Marshall; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Edward was happiest when his family was together; he also loved playing host during the azalea season when his hard work and 10 acres of over 2,000 azaleas blossomed and delighted friends and visitors alike. Never one to pass up an opportunity to have a hot dog, it was his most requested food item for his annual birthday cookout on the James River, where he always shared a good fishing story from his earlier years. He had a strong work ethic and steadfast devotion to his loved ones and was proud of his Irish heritage. He was dedicated to his friends and his church, as well. He loved Irish music, especially John Gary's, Hostess chocolate cupcakes on his birthday and time spent with Shirley in the garden. He was a part of the Greatest Generation, enlisting and serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He retired as a Captain with the City of Richmond Fire Department after over 42 years of service. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, followed by a reception at the church and burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1400 S. Randolph Street, Richmond, Va. 23220. The family thanks all those who assisted with his care in his final days. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church, Church of the Redeemer Catholic Church, or his wife's church, St. Andrew's Oregon Hill Episcopal Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2021.