JOHNSON, Edward Fitzgerald "Boo, Bubble Gum", 56, formerly of Fulton, departed this this life October 3, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Evelyn Kizzie Johnson; sister, Edith D. Johnson; uncle, Clarence R. Kizzie; niece, Sandra L. Johnson; special friend and companion, Sandra D. Barley; and extended family and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.