HENDRICKS, Edward "Bud", Jr., age 84, of Church Road, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Carolyn Barfield Hendricks; two sons, David Wayne Hendricks and wife, Sheryl, of Madisonville, Tennessee and James Dale Hendricks and wife, Catherine Hoyle Hendricks, of Church Road; grandson, Steven Edward Hendricks and wife, Crystal, of Church Road, #1 buddy and beloved great-granddaughter, Carolyn Grace Hendricks of Church Road, Va. Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Hendricks Sr. and Mary Alice Reams Hendricks; and his sisters, Grace Hendricks Christopher and Alice Hendricks.
He attended Midway High School, where he was a bus driver while in school. Edward served four years in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Randolph Aircraft Carrier as a Refrigeration Specialist. Bud then worked as a Chief Chemical Operator for Allied Signal in Hopewell, where he retired after 39 years. He was an avid farmer at his home in Church Road with his son, James by his side always. They raised hogs, tobacco, corn, wheat, soybeans and then began raising cows and hay. Bud loved his animals and found a buddy in his grandson, Steven and then even bigger buddy in his great-granddaughter, Carolyn Grace. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 11, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone, Va. 23824. Graveside funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4814 Courthouse Rd., Church Road, Va. 23833, with military honors. Rev. Wilson Conwell will officiate. Arrangements are by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.