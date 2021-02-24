HICKS, Edward Anthony, affectionately known as "Tony," 74, of N. Chesterfield, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Born July 21, 1946 in Richmond, Va., he was the son of the late Stewart and Rosa Hicks. Tony owned and operated his own HVAC company, Metro Mechanical, based out of Chester, Va., for 20-plus years. He held a very specialized Master HVAC License and was a leading consultant and educator in the field to the state, private companies and local trade universities. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved animals, especially his cat, Sammy, and his daughter's potbelly pig, Soffee. He loved Nags Head and the Outer Banks, where he enjoyed fishing and spending time with family. He enjoyed the mountains, wildlife and was an accomplished hunter who was a member of multiple hunt clubs.
He is survived by his daughters, Tami Melchek and husband, John, Melissa Triscari; grandchildren, Hunter Clements, Colyn Melchek, Michalena Triscari; sister, Elsa Ann Small; brother, Shene Hicks and wife, Wanda; half-siblings, Stuart Hicks Jr., Beverly Darnell and Maxine Naegle; extended grandchildren, Christopher Siverio, Alex Alvarez and Derek Alvarez; and other extended family members and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes, 3050 W. Hundred Road, Chester, Va. 23831. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smitty's Cat Rescue, 13508 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Chester, Va. 23831. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.