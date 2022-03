KIDD, Edward "Eddie" Gene, 62, of Chesterfield, Va., was granted his angel wings on June 2, 2021. He was a loving son, father, brother and uncle. He is survived by his daughter, Jessica Brickhouse; and was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother and sister. He will truly be missed. Services will be held at 14600 Mountain Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059 on June 19, 2021 at 2 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.