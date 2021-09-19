MASSEY, Edward Lester, better known as "Papa" to his family, of Richmond, Va., passed away on September 12, 2021, at the age of 97. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Mary Jane Massey; his parents, Fletcher Massey and Minnie Bailey; as well as his brothers and sisters. He is survived by his children, Edward Massey Jr. (Lois), Jean Redford (Jerry) and Peggy Law; his grandchildren, Edward III, Jonathan, Kelley, David, Angela, PJ and Crystal; and his great-grandchildren, Mary, Ashely and Isaiah. Edward bravely served his country in World War II after joining the Army. He will forever be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.



His family will receive friends September 20, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's - Chippenham, located at 6900 Hull Street Rd. Funeral service will be held the following day at 11 a.m. on September 21, 2021 at Bliley's - Chippenham with interment to follow in Greenwood Memorial Park at 1 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.