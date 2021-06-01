OLIVER, Edward Lee, age 79, of Richmond, departed this life May 26, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Blanche Oliver; two daughters, Esther Hawkins and Janice Johnson; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jean Dyer and Virginia Studifin; two brothers, Anthony and Cornelius (Phyllis) Studifin; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 1, 2021.