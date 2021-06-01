Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Edward Lee Oliver
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
OLIVER, Edward Lee, age 79, of Richmond, departed this life May 26, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Blanche Oliver; two daughters, Esther Hawkins and Janice Johnson; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jean Dyer and Virginia Studifin; two brothers, Anthony and Cornelius (Phyllis) Studifin; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Memorial Gathering
12:45p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jun
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
June 2, 2021
To the family & friends of Edward Oliver, We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Edward. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor his memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
June 1, 2021
