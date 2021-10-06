POLCHINKSI, Edward "Ed", 77, of Richmond, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Ed was born and raised in Bronx, N.Y. In his younger years, Ed was an active member of the Brew Master Drag Racing Team - AA/FD, Div: 1 in Bronx, N.Y. with his longtime friend, William Simulcik Jr. Ed was a retired fire mechanic with the City of Richmond. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Theresa; and their daughter, Jennifer. He is also survived by his brothers, Stanley of Bronx, N.Y., Paul of Las Vegas, Nev. and Philip (Linda) of Union, N.J.; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 7, at 1 p.m. at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church in Ladysmith, Va. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Woodford. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the building fund at St. Mary's. Online condolences may be left for the family at storkefuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2021.