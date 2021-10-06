Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Edward "Ed" Polchinksi
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street
Bowling Green, VA
POLCHINKSI, Edward "Ed", 77, of Richmond, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Ed was born and raised in Bronx, N.Y. In his younger years, Ed was an active member of the Brew Master Drag Racing Team - AA/FD, Div: 1 in Bronx, N.Y. with his longtime friend, William Simulcik Jr. Ed was a retired fire mechanic with the City of Richmond. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Theresa; and their daughter, Jennifer. He is also survived by his brothers, Stanley of Bronx, N.Y., Paul of Las Vegas, Nev. and Philip (Linda) of Union, N.J.; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 7, at 1 p.m. at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church in Ladysmith, Va. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Woodford. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the building fund at St. Mary's. Online condolences may be left for the family at storkefuneralhome.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church
Ladysmith, VA
Oct
7
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church
Ladysmith, VA
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
Dan and I send our deepest condolences. Ed was a good neighbor to us those many years ago. May the Lord surround you with much comfort during this difficult time.
Susan Boyer
October 7, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Ed was such a nice man. Hard to believe how many years have passed since we all volunteered at Skipwith Elementary School. Prayers for you both.
Barbara West
School
October 6, 2021
