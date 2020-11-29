TRENT, Edward, 90, of Farmville, departed this life November 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lottie Trent; and one daughter, Joyce Robertson. He is survived by two sons, Carl Robertson (Marinda) and James Trent; a host of grand and great-grandchildren; one sister, Irene Stokes; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Trent can be viewed Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held 12 noon Thursday, in Mt. Moriah Cemetery on Tuggle Road in Farmville, Virginia.